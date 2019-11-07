|
Spencer Tyler Warner,
- age 17, of Pueblo West, Colo., passed away on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo. He was born June 12, 2002, in Flint, Mich. to Christina and Glenn Warner. In addition to his parents, Spencer is survived by his siblings, Ethan R. Owens, Alaina P. Warner, and like a sister, Ciara A. Owens; as well as his niece, Makennah A. Owens. He was the grandson of John and Nancy Mathias, Cinderella L. Foster, Shirley and Don Sherman; great-grand-son of Joanne M. Johnson. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Spencer was a junior at Goal Academy, Class of 2020 and a member of The Boys & Girls Club. He was also involved with Impact Youth Initiatives Pueblo, Colo. He loved being around family and friends especially the boys. Spencer was definitely the life of the party; he loved to dance and always had an amazing smile and a contagious laugh. In his free time he enjoyed playing video games, cards, board games, spending time at the library and the skate park in Pueblo West. Spencer will be truly missed. Warner forever! A celebration of life service will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Pueblo West Funeral Home Chapel, 381 S. Joe Martinez Blvd. Pueblo West, Colo. Reception to follow at Cat's Pourhouse, 147 Tiffany Dr, Pueblo West, CO, 81007.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 7, 2019