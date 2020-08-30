Stacy Clatfelter,
36, pas- sed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, with her family by her side. Stacy will be remembered for her infectious smile and big hugs. Stacy enjoyed any kind of a party or family get together where she could spend time with loved ones. She will be missed deeply by so many. Stacy loved animals dearly and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colorado Canine Rescue, P.O. Box 1258, Brighton, CO 80601. https://www.coloradocaninerescue.org
. Private Celebration of Life will be held in Stacy's honor. Please visit www.angeluspueblo.com
for full obituary.