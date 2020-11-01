1/1
Stella "Lucy" Gettler
Stella "Lucy" Gettler was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Pueblo Colo., to Charles Gettler and Flora (Zehna) Gettler, and passed away Oct. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Anthony C. (Virginia) Gettler; and sister, Patricia (John) Rosales. Survived by brother, J. Charles (Janet) Gettler; sister, Rosella (Damian) Chavez; and many nieces and nephews including Justine Rosales, who held a very special place in her heart. Lucy retired after many years of service as a Civilian U.S. Gover- nment employee at PAD (Pueblo Ordnance Depot). She had many hobbies including skiing, dancing with the Arthur Murray Dance Group, and roller skating where she earned trophies for her many accomplishments. She was passionate about genealogy and was a member of several organizations including being an officer in the Frey Angelico Chavez Genealogical Society of Hispanic America. Lucy was a kind and thoughtful soul who touched many lives and will be dearly missed by so many friends and family. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
