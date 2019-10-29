|
Stella M. Herrera, 78,
- passed away Oct. 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 21, 1941, to proud parents, Julian and Eliza (Lucero) Montoya. Her father preceded her in death; along with with her husband, Pre-sentacion Herrera; her other family members, Larry Abeyta, Ernie Mae-stas, Vanessa Maestas and Isaiah Maestas. Stella was an amazing homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking bread. She made the best biscochitos. She loved her children, sharing life stories and instilling words of wisdom with her family. Stella took so much pride into taking care of her family, especially Matthew, who was always by her side. Stella is survived by her mother, Eliza Montoya; her children, Eliza (Alvin) Molina, Press (Esther) Herrera, Valerie (Ron) Maestas and Terrie (John) Vigil; siblings, Abbie, Tony , David and Rick Montoya; in-laws, Marina Thaxton, Louisa Lotrich and Dennis (Vangie) Herrera; special aunt, Alice Valdez. 14 grandchildren, Bridget, Nich-olette, Larry Lonnie, Jerome, Jimmy Angelo, Christopher, Jeremy, Nani, Alex, Annie, Roy, Shaina, including Junior and Gabriel, who she raised as her own children; several great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends to include, Jimmy Kiefer. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and University Park Care Center, especially Angel and Haide, for the exceptional care given to our mother and grandmother. Rosary, 6 p.m. today. Funeral ser-vice, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Both services at Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at Zaragoza Hall following the services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 29, 2019