Stella Montez
08/07/1936 - 05/24/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Montez, 83, of Pue- blo, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Colo-rado Springs. Maria Estela "Stella" Esquibel was born on Aug. 7, 1936, in Canon Largo, N.M., to Marcelino Esquibel and Gab-relita Maestas. She married Guadalupe Robert "Bob" Montez on Nov. 24, 1956, in Pueblo. They were married over 51 years until his death on Feb. 14, 2018. Stella was a loving wife and mother and someone who brought smiles and joy to those lucky enough to be around her. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce; sons, Michael (Les-lie) and Marco (Christi); sister, Lucy (Chuck) Walker; her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held by appointment only between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Romero Family Funeral Home in Pueblo. Please schedule directly with Romero's by calling (719) 583-1313. A private burial will be attended by Stella's children on Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held in the future at Romero's when gatherings become less restrictive. Updated information will be shared at that time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved