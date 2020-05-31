Stella Montez, 83, of Pue- blo, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Colo-rado Springs. Maria Estela "Stella" Esquibel was born on Aug. 7, 1936, in Canon Largo, N.M., to Marcelino Esquibel and Gab-relita Maestas. She married Guadalupe Robert "Bob" Montez on Nov. 24, 1956, in Pueblo. They were married over 51 years until his death on Feb. 14, 2018. Stella was a loving wife and mother and someone who brought smiles and joy to those lucky enough to be around her. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce; sons, Michael (Les-lie) and Marco (Christi); sister, Lucy (Chuck) Walker; her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held by appointment only between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Romero Family Funeral Home in Pueblo. Please schedule directly with Romero's by calling (719) 583-1313. A private burial will be attended by Stella's children on Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held in the future at Romero's when gatherings become less restrictive. Updated information will be shared at that time.



