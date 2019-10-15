|
Stella Marie
91, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; parents, Dan and Milia Rapaich; and brother, Eli Rapaich. She is survived by her children, Danny J. (Lisa) Radakovich and Dorothy (Chuck Valentish) Radakovich; and grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica), Carolyn and Kathryn Radakovich and Morgan and Rory Valentish. Stella was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who never tired of helping all of us. She shared her love and talents for gardening and baking with family and friends and she and her husband delighted in sharing the produce from their large garden. Service, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 801 W. Summit. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019