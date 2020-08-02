1/1
Stella Rose Gray
Stella Rose Gray, previ ously Stella Losavio- Hearn, 95, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gray; parents, Joe and Mary Losavio; brother, Joe Jr.; sister, Angelina; and sister, Julie Corsentino. Survived by her sons, Bruce (Shawna) Hearn, Larry Hearn; grand-daughters, Cassie (Jeff) Marck, Tammy (Jan) Metzger, Tara Vigna, Lindsey (Leland) Olds; and eight great-grand-children. Also survived by sister-in-law, Jeanette Losavio; niece, Mary Lou (Bill) Keister; nephew, Dan (Joee) Corsentino; numerous great-nephews and nieces; special friend and caregiver, Tina (Sal) Romero who took such good care of her and treated her like family; longtime friend, Lenore; and caregiver, Karen. Stella was born on Jan. 21, 1925. She worked at the Pueblo Army Depot and Western Acceptance Corp. In her early years she enjoyed dancing with Chuck and bowling. She also liked gardening and spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to hospice nurses, Ally and Simone. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2020, at the St Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 Aspen Rd. Online condolences can be offered at www. tgmccarthy.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 2, 2020.
