Stephen Csogi

Stephen Csogi Obituary
Stephen Csogi passed
away Oct.3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Csogi Jr.; and his beloved wife, Katherine Trujillo Csogi. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Paul) Abeyta, of Pueblo and Gary Conrad Csogi of Las Vegas, Nev.; and grandchildren, Stephanie Abey-ta of Pueblo, Paul Abey-ta of Portland, Ore., and James Stephen Csogi,of Las Vegas, Nev. Steve was dedicated to serving his community, his church and his country. He served as a B-24 pilot and First Sergeant "C" Company 193rd Heavy Tank Battalion. He was actively involved in many civic groups, including the Mel Harmon Chapter 128 Air Force Association and the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum. He was a founding member of the Pueblo Aviation Society.
Viewing, 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 9, 2019, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be offered at TGMcCarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019
