Stephen Gilchrist
09/06/1948 - 06/04/2020
Stephen "Steve" Gilchrist, 71, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2020. Survived by sister, Linda (Bill) Heu-ston; children, Regina (John) McCoy and Stephanie (Chris) Kemp; and grandchildren, Cyd-ney, Casey, Abbie and Zoe. Steve was born to Joseph and Dorris Gilchrist on Sept. 6, 1948, in Denver, Colo. He received a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University, worked for 30 years as a meat inspector for the USDA and trained and showed cutting horses. After retirement, he enjoyed fly fishing, golf and sports shooting. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
