Stephen K. Hiza, 89,
- passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette. Survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Frances and David Gallaher, Mary Lee and David Lobato, Jeanne and David Feamster; grandchildren, David Stephen (Courtney), Michael and Katherine Gallaher, Grace Marie and Mary Theresa Lobato, and Samuel and Joseph Feamster; sister, Kathleen Starcevich; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Cortese; many nieces and nephews; Hiza, Anzick, Cortese and Falletta cousins; good friends, Edmund Vallejo, Mari Ahmadi, Barbara and Dave Toth. Also preceding him in death are his parents, Stephen and Frances Hiza; in-laws, Anthony and Lena Cortese; brothers-in-law, Charles A. Cortese and John Starcevich; dear friends, Warren Abbate, Salvador Gallegos and Ray Vinella. Between 1951 and 1955, Stephen served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a champion of education. He retired as a School District 60 elementary principal and taught at Western State College, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Southern Colorado. He was a lifetime member of the NEA, CEA and founding president of Pueblo's International Reading Association. Other memberships included the Pueblo Association of Retired Teachers, Dante Alighieri Society, Elks #90 and KSKJ Lodge #7. He was very grateful to the doctors and their staffs that assisted him over the years, especially George Gibson, Carl Bartecchi, Charles Salerno, Matthew Sumpter, Christopher Louie, Scott Howe, Andrae Lucus, Todd White, Donald Creager and Greg Philson. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Shrine of St. Therese. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations to Sacred Heart Cathedral, Holy Family Parish, Shrine of St. Therese, Catholic Charities, Sangre de Cristo Hospice or the . For online condolences visit www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 17, 2019