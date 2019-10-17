|
|
Steve Gibson, 68, moved
- on to
- his next great adventure on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He
- leaves behind his loving wife, Apple. Also mourned by Amy and John Voss, Lindsey and Ron Fraker, Jere and Jenny Carlstrom, Chris and Helen Gibson, Brandon and Jen Gibson, 14 lucky grandchildren, one dog, two goats and a couple million bees. Though physically gone, his laughter reverberates through us all, his smile forever etched in our memories. Open house celebration, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Pueblo Convention Center in the Heroes Pavillion, 320 Central Main St., Pueblo, CO, 81003.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 17, 2019