Steve "Papa" Johnson, 70, passed away on July 5, 2020. He was born on Sept. 25, 1949, in San Diego, Calif. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Betty June Johnson. Survived by his wife, Eleanor (Shaffer) Johnson. Memorial service, 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, VFW Post 5812, 127 E. Spaulding Ave. Potluck to follow.



