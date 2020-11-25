1/1
Steven Avina
06/14/1959 - 11/19/2020
Steven Wayne Avina, 61, of Pueblo passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delphine Avina; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his father, Jesus Avina of Pueblo; longtime companion, Loretta Lu-cero of Pueblo; brothers, Jess (Jean Leier) Avina of Charlotte, N.C., and Brian Dutton of Pueblo; aunt, Jennie Salas; great-aunt, Adeline Aragon of Pueblo; and numerous cousins and friends. Wayne was born in Pueblo to Delphine and Jesus on June 14, 1959. He attended Pueblo East High School and graduated from the University of Southern Colorado with a degree in engineering. Wayne worked for many years at the Rocky Flats plant near Denver. Wayne was known as a "super fan" of the Denver Broncos and Nuggets as well as the Colorado Rockies and Avalanche. Wayne loved sports and was known in the community as the "Cachucha (Hat) Man." The Denver Post once did a story on him for sports and selling sporting merchandise. Wayne will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held in 2021 in Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 25, 2020.
