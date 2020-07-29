Steven Earle Flint,
69, went to be with the Lord July 20, 2020. Steven was born July 18, 1951, in North Platte, Neb., to Earle and Donna Flint. Steven graduated from Fort Collins High in 1969. He worked at King Soopers before enlisting in the Army at age 21. Steven was stationed in Germany. During this time, he was living with a mental illness. At age 21, he received an honorable discharge. He spent some time at Fort Lyon VA Hospital in La Junta and several years in different group homes where couples take in servicemen and see that all their basic needs are met. He was especially fond of Josephine Siari in Las Animas. She was a great cook. Steven loved to eat, especially desserts of any kind. The family wants to thank Judy Fender for taking care of all the things Steven needed personally and financially. For the past four years, Steven was living at the Community Living Center in Pueblo, Colo. Thank you to the staff and all who took care of Steven. Steven is survived by his sister, Jan (Richard) Deering and their two children, Karen Weston and James Deering; brothers, Chuck Flint and Patrick (Dawn Marie) Flint and their two children, Joseph and Emilie Flint. Memorial service, 1 p.m. today, July 29, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
