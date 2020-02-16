|
|
Steven Anthony Herrera
- Steven A. Herrera Sr.
- Sr., 40, of Pueblo, born May 5, 1979, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Ted Herrera Sr., and his sister, Lori Ann Herrera. He is survived by his husband, Jozef Herrera (Ridgley); mother, Becky Herrera; son, Steven Herrera, Jr.; brothers, James and Thomas Herrera, sister, Bonnie Herrera; granddaughter, Mia Herrera; grandparents, Alfred and Victoria Estrada; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nehews and extended family and friends. Services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Romero's Funeral Home. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero's hall following services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020