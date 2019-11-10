|
|
Steven M. Kleinheim, 65,
- passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 6, 2019. Survived by mother, Rose Kleinheim; brother, Gary (Mary) Kleinheim; sister-in-law, Monica Kleinheim; nephew and nieces, Scott Kleinheim, Laura Allen and Melissa McMath; and great-nieces and nephews, Jade Skull, Ethan Skull, Naomi McMath and David McMath. Preceded in death by father, Charles Kleinheim; brother, Scott Kleinheim; and sister, Charlene Catalano. Steve was born on Aug. 27, 1954, in Pueblo. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019