Steven Orlando Uberto Lee Sandoval, of Pueblo West, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margie Pete Casados and Jose Uberto (Maria) Sandoval; and his nino, Joseph Dennis Sandoval. He is survived by his children, Joziah Sandoval and Iziah Sandoval; parents, Steven and Rita Sandoval; siblings, Melody Sandoval and Silvia Nieto; nephews, Kenau Nieto (godson), Ty Nieto and Johnny Marquez; niece, Raquel Decaros; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Steven loved his jewelry and collected hats. Also loved driving his car, riding his motorcycle and especially being around his family. Private memorial service, 3 p.m. Friday, with livestream at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on Facebook and Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on YouTube. Cremation has taken place.



