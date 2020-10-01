1/1
Steven Orlando Uberto Lee Sandoval
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Orlando Uberto Lee Sandoval, of Pueblo West, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margie Pete Casados and Jose Uberto (Maria) Sandoval; and his nino, Joseph Dennis Sandoval. He is survived by his children, Joziah Sandoval and Iziah Sandoval; parents, Steven and Rita Sandoval; siblings, Melody Sandoval and Silvia Nieto; nephews, Kenau Nieto (godson), Ty Nieto and Johnny Marquez; niece, Raquel Decaros; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Steven loved his jewelry and collected hats. Also loved driving his car, riding his motorcycle and especially being around his family. Private memorial service, 3 p.m. Friday, with livestream at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on Facebook and Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on YouTube. Cremation has taken place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved