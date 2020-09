Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Orlando Uberto Sandoval, of Pueblo West, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. Private memorial service starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel with livestream at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on FaceBook and Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo on YouTube. Cremation has taken place.



