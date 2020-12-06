Steven Robert Smith,
66, of Pueblo West, Colo. moved on to his next gig on Nov. 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen Smith; sister, Jeannie Cook; special friend, Skip Hayes; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Steve was an accomplished musician, a jack of all trades and a true animal lover. Due to the COVID virus, there will be no services held at this time. Condolences can be made online at pueblowest funeralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steven's honor at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Pueblo: www.pueblo@hsppr.org