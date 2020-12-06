1/1
Steven Robert Smith
Steven Robert Smith, 66, of Pueblo West, Colo. moved on to his next gig on Nov. 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen Smith; sister, Jeannie Cook; special friend, Skip Hayes; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Steve was an accomplished musician, a jack of all trades and a true animal lover. Due to the COVID virus, there will be no services held at this time. Condolences can be made online at pueblowest funeralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steven's honor at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Pueblo: www.pueblo@hsppr.org

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
