49, of Pueblo passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret and sister, Veronica. Steven is survived by his father, Wilbert Rodriguez; siblings, Christine (Tom) Martinez, Donna Maldonado and Ricky Rodriguez; four nephews, one niece, four great-nieces and numerous family and friends. He loved to hang out with his Dad who was his best friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 15, 2019