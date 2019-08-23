|
|
Steven Zenos, 94, of
- Pueblo, born Jan. 29, 1925, in Binghamton, N.Y., passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Anthony Xenopolis and mother, Christine Chalikas; sisters, Jenny Zenos and Helen Funk. Survived by his wife, Margaret Donchuk Zenos; children, Christine, Andrea, Valerie and Anthony; and grandchildren, Adam, Janah, and Aria. Steven joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 immediately after graduating from North High School in Binghamton, N.Y. He received extensive education through the military and completed two engineering degrees at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1948. He had a 33-year career with IBM in tech sales, working with NORAD, NASA, Los Alamos Labs and other large technology programs of the federal government. He and his wife of 70 years, Margaret, retired in 1984, and settled permanently in Pueblo in 1995. During his long life, he was active in St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Albuquerque and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Pueblo. Visitation, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2019