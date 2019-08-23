Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church

Steven Zenos


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Steven Zenos Obituary
Steven Zenos, 94, of
Pueblo, born Jan. 29, 1925, in Binghamton, N.Y., passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Anthony Xenopolis and mother, Christine Chalikas; sisters, Jenny Zenos and Helen Funk. Survived by his wife, Margaret Donchuk Zenos; children, Christine, Andrea, Valerie and Anthony; and grandchildren, Adam, Janah, and Aria. Steven joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 immediately after graduating from North High School in Binghamton, N.Y. He received extensive education through the military and completed two engineering degrees at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1948. He had a 33-year career with IBM in tech sales, working with NORAD, NASA, Los Alamos Labs and other large technology programs of the federal government. He and his wife of 70 years, Margaret, retired in 1984, and settled permanently in Pueblo in 1995. During his long life, he was active in St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Albuquerque and St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Pueblo. Visitation, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now