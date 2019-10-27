|
|
Susan A. Gomez "Pebs"
- peacefully went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 22, 2019. Born in Pueblo, a home she loved, Pebs also lived and loved her life most recently in Lakewood. Our Pebs was always the life of the party and loved by all. She always gave more than she took and could aways put a smile on the face of anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. Pebs was preceded in death by father, Robert; grandfather, Alphonso Gomez; grandmother, Lupe Law-rence; and may other family and friends. Sur-
- vived by mother, Frances; brother, Robert "Bam;" grandmother, Consuelo Gomez; beloved aunt and uncle, Al and Rose Pena; loving cousin and caregiver, Sonya (Dean) Sandoval; godson, Adrian Sandoval; along with a host of other family and friends. Funeral services, 1 p.m., Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 421 Clark St, Pueblo, CO 81003, with a huge party and celebration to follow at Eagleridge Event Center, 805 Eagleridge Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81008. In honor of our Pebs, please wear your favorite sports attire or Nike t-shirt.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019