|
|
Susan A. "Pebs" Gomez
- peacefully went home to be with Jesus on the 22nd of Oct., 2019. Born in Pueblo, Colo., a home she loved, Pebs also lived and loved her life most recently in Lakewood, Colo. Our Pebs was always the life of the party and loved by all. She always gave more than she took and could always put a smile on the face of anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. Pebs was preceded in death by father, Robert; grandfathers, Alfonso Gomez and John Tafoya; and grandmother, Lupe Granillo Lawrence and many other family and friends. Survived by mother, Frances; brother, Robert "Bam"; and grandmother, Consuelo Gomez; beloved aunt and uncle, Al and Rose Pena; loving cousin and caregiver, Sonya (Dean) Sandoval; godson, Adrian Sandoval, along with a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 421 Clark St., Pueblo, Colo., 81003, with a huge party and celebration of life to follow at Eagleridge Event Center, 805 Eagleridge Blvd., Pueblo, Colo., 81008. In honor of Pebs, please wear your favorite sports attire or Nike shirt.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2019