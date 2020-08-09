Susan Jane Ummel, 73, of Pueblo, Colo., died April 3, 2020, after an extended health challenge requiring recent nursing home care. Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Bernese(McCray) Ummel; survived by brother, Jim Ummel of Santa Fe, N.M.; aunt, Gretchen (McCray) Troester of Hampton, Neb.; and other relatives. A 1964 graduate of Pueblo Central High, she attended Colorado Women's College in Denver and graduated from Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo in 1969. She taught elementary school in California before returning to Pueblo in 1976. Buried at the McCray family gravesite in Aurora, Neb., with her parents.



