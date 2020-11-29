1/1
Susan Lucero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Lucero, 85, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Lee Lucero; siblings, Elex Gomez, Dora Juvera, Rosalie (Rev. Raymond) Martinez and Bobby Gomez; sisters-in-law, Josephine Gomez and Sherry Gomez. She is survived by her children, Gilbert (Cynthia ) Lucero, Evelyn Lucero-Geonetta and Carl (Melinda) Lucero; grandchildren, Ryan (Reina), Chantel (Jerry), Josh and Caleb; great- grandchildren, Reyden and Ryla; siblings, Rev. Edward Gomez, Rev. Johnny (Elaine) Gomez, Fred (Linda) Gomez, Esther (Ishmael) Baiza, Phillip Gomez and Danny (Evelyn) Gomez; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gomez and Dora Gomez; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Her passion in life was her family and she was happiest when she was with them. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. At Susan's request, cremation with no formal service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved