Susan A. Lucero, 85, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Lee Lucero; siblings, Elex Gomez, Dora Juvera, Rosalie (Rev. Raymond) Martinez and Bobby Gomez; sisters-in-law, Josephine Gomez and Sherry Gomez. She is survived by her children, Gilbert (Cynthia ) Lucero, Evelyn Lucero-Geonetta and Carl (Melinda) Lucero; grandchildren, Ryan (Reina), Chantel (Jerry), Josh and Caleb; great- grandchildren, Reyden and Ryla; siblings, Rev. Edward Gomez, Rev. Johnny (Elaine) Gomez, Fred (Linda) Gomez, Esther (Ishmael) Baiza, Phillip Gomez and Danny (Evelyn) Gomez; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gomez and Dora Gomez; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Her passion in life was her family and she was happiest when she was with them. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. At Susan's request, cremation with no formal service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store