Suzanne Pino Callaghan, 55, of Pueblo, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away July 30, 2020. Survived by her mother, Claudia Callaghan; brothers, Terry (Kim), Daniel (Sonia); nephew, Chris (Albany); niece, Emily; two great-nieces, Serenity and Genesis; and one great-nephew, Leeam. Preceded in death by her father, Terry Callaghan; grandparents, Joe and Stella Griego; numerous aunts and uncles. Special thanks to Colorado Blue Skies for many years of caring for Suzanne. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Help of Christian's with inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.



