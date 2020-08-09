1/1
Suzanne Pino Callaghan
Suzanne Pino Callaghan, 55, of Pueblo, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away July 30, 2020. Survived by her mother, Claudia Callaghan; brothers, Terry (Kim), Daniel (Sonia); nephew, Chris (Albany); niece, Emily; two great-nieces, Serenity and Genesis; and one great-nephew, Leeam. Preceded in death by her father, Terry Callaghan; grandparents, Joe and Stella Griego; numerous aunts and uncles. Special thanks to Colorado Blue Skies for many years of caring for Suzanne. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Mary's Help of Christian's with inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 9, 2020.
