Sylvester "Syl" C. Shumbat, 89, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. He was the husband of Anna Franco, who preceded him in death in 2015. They shared 60 years of marriage together. Born in Colorado Springs, Colo., he was the son of Anthony and Josephine Shumbat. He graduated from Centennial High School. Syl worked at Meadow Gold Dairy for 38 years as a dock forman. He dedicated 4 years of service to the United States Navy on the USS Porterfield as a Gunner's Mate. Syl was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, and devoted his time and service to helping maintain the church. He was a member of the BPOE, enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling, and Broncos football. Syl was a kind and generous man to everyone he met, no one was a stranger. He was a family man, and was proud to have helped start and be associated with his son's business. Sylvester is survived by his children, Debbi (Ray) Nowell, Rocky (Beth) Shumbat, Pawket and Pia; his grandchildren, Joshua and Lexi Shumbat, Jeremy (Vanessa) Elliot, and Colby (Amanda) Elliot; great-grandchildren, William and Lucy Elliot, Aslin and Gryder Elliot; and one other great-grand-son; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cortese, Sam Cortese, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Cortese. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 14, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery.