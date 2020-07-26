1/1
Sylvia Leyva
Sylvia Leyva, 94, passed away July 19, 2020. Survived by children, Patricia Gonzales, Phillip (Catherine) Leyva, Paul (Stephanie) Leyva and Robert Leyva (Traci Palmer Stallings); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and personal family friends, John and Bonnie Masterson. Preceded in death by husband, Victor Leyva; siblings, John Sandoval, Beatrice Jimenez and Lupe Gonzales; mother, Adelina Sandoval; and son-in-law, Richard Gonzales. Sylvia was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved family gatherings. She worked for many years for District 60 food services. Sylvia loved participating in Silver Sneakers classes at the YMCA, was an avid reader and loved the Denver Broncos. Thanks to all who provided care to Sylvia at Sharmar Chateau. Memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1708 Horseshoe Drive. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
