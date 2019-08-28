|
Sylvia Porter, 97, passed
- away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2019, at her daughter, Judy and son-in-law, Gary Krall's home in Colorado Springs. She was loved by her granddaughters, Michelle Krall and Renee (Jon) Rubinfeld; great-grandson, Gabriel Rubinfeld; and nephews and nieces. She volunteered at St. Mary- Corwin for 32 years. She enjoyed all the fun times with her good friend, Mitzi Drobinick, dancing at the Eagles and the Eagle drill team.
- Now Sylvia is reunited with her beloved husband, Pat. They are dan-cing to a polka in para-dise. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 28, 2019