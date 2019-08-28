Home

St Mary's Catholic Cathedral
22 W Kiowa St
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Sylvia Porter

Sylvia Porter Obituary
Sylvia Porter, 97, passed
away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2019, at her daughter, Judy and son-in-law, Gary Krall's home in Colorado Springs. She was loved by her granddaughters, Michelle Krall and Renee (Jon) Rubinfeld; great-grandson, Gabriel Rubinfeld; and nephews and nieces. She volunteered at St. Mary- Corwin for 32 years. She enjoyed all the fun times with her good friend, Mitzi Drobinick, dancing at the Eagles and the Eagle drill team.
Now Sylvia is reunited with her beloved husband, Pat. They are dan-cing to a polka in para-dise. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 28, 2019
