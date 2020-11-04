I want to start by thanking God that we all had the opportunity to experience the beautiful soul of Talley. I want to thank Pastor Orlando “Champ” Vigil, and Gloria Vigil for raising a Godly family, and being the examples you are to everyone you come in contact with. Talley was a light to many, and would do anything to help anyone who needed it. There is a big void left in my heart not having him here with us. There aren’t many people like Talley. We don’t always understand God’s plan and timing, but what we do understand, is that we have the opportunity to see Talley again someday thru God’s love and grace. I miss listening to music with him. Music was a very large part of his life, whether we were having a praise and worship session in his living room, or whether we were dancing in the kitchen to old school songs. If you knew Talley, you knew that big smile, and his silly laugh after telling lame dad jokes. The biggest part of his life was God and family. There wasn’t a conversation where he did not bring up a family member. Talley was so proud of his brothers and nephews. If Talley considered you a friend, that automatically meant that you are family. I am honored to have had the close relationship that we shared together, and it will never be something that I forget. I carry you in my spirit, Talley. I will not say goodbyebut rather, til we meet again on the other side. You are loved, and I will never be the same...

Dawn

