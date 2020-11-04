1/1
Talley Ray Vigil
1969 - 2020
Talley Ray Vigil, 51, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 1, 2020. Talley was born on June 7, 1969, in Pueblo, Colo., to Reverend Orlando and Gloria Vigil. A graduate of Pueblo East High School class of 1987, Talley moved to Denver in 1994 where he had a 25 year career with Federal Express. Private family service with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube at Pueblo praise.org 2 p.m. Saturday. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
November 4, 2020
My sincere condolences! I knew Tally back in the 80’s when we all used to attend the Assembly of God conventions and rallies. I remember his passion and his amazing smile! Oh and his love of the band U2. Your family is in my prayers at this time.
Stephanie Gutierrez
Friend
November 4, 2020
I want to start by thanking God that we all had the opportunity to experience the beautiful soul of Talley. I want to thank Pastor Orlando “Champ” Vigil, and Gloria Vigil for raising a Godly family, and being the examples you are to everyone you come in contact with. Talley was a light to many, and would do anything to help anyone who needed it. There is a big void left in my heart not having him here with us. There aren’t many people like Talley. We don’t always understand God’s plan and timing, but what we do understand, is that we have the opportunity to see Talley again someday thru God’s love and grace. I miss listening to music with him. Music was a very large part of his life, whether we were having a praise and worship session in his living room, or whether we were dancing in the kitchen to old school songs. If you knew Talley, you knew that big smile, and his silly laugh after telling lame dad jokes. The biggest part of his life was God and family. There wasn’t a conversation where he did not bring up a family member. Talley was so proud of his brothers and nephews. If Talley considered you a friend, that automatically meant that you are family. I am honored to have had the close relationship that we shared together, and it will never be something that I forget. I carry you in my spirit, Talley. I will not say goodbyebut rather, til we meet again on the other side. You are loved, and I will never be the same...
Dawn
Family
November 4, 2020
