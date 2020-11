Or Copy this URL to Share

Talley Ray Vigil, 51, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 1, 2020. Talley was born on June 7, 1969, ,in Pueblo, to Reverend Orlando and Gloria Vigil. A graduate of Pueblo East High School class of 1987, Talley moved to Denver in 1994 where he had a 25-year career with Fed-eral Express. Private family service with live- stream through both Facebook and YouTube, 2 p.m. Saturday, Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.



