Home

POWERED BY

Tammie Vigil


05/29/1973 - 01/07/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammie Vigil Obituary
Tammie Nichol Vigil, 46,
beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, went to start her next adventure on Jan. 7, 2020, after a brave fight with cancer. Born on May 29, 1973. Survived by her parents, Tim (Julee) Vigil and Maggie (Frank) Ciddio; siblings, Eddie (Lisa) Vigil and Melissa (Steven Williams) Vigil; daugh-ter, Talia Vigil; nephew, J.T Williams; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m, Thursday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -