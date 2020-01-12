|
|
Tammie Nichol Vigil, 46,
- beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, went to start her next adventure on Jan. 7, 2020, after a brave fight with cancer. Born on May 29, 1973. Survived by her parents, Tim (Julee) Vigil and Maggie (Frank) Ciddio; siblings, Eddie (Lisa) Vigil and Melissa (Steven Williams) Vigil; daugh-ter, Talia Vigil; nephew, J.T Williams; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m, Thursday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020