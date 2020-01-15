|
|
Tammie Nichol Vigil, 46.
- A beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. She fought a brave fight with cancer, and the support of the Sangre de Cristo Hospice meant the world to her during her battle. Born on May 29, 1973, she is survived by her daughter, Talia Vigil; parents, Maggie Ciddio and Tim (Julee) Vigil; siblings, Eddie (Lisa) Vigil and Melissa (Steven Williams) Vigil; nephew, J.T. Williams; loved by her aunts, Marlene Shield, Barbara Gennetta and Betty Dehant. Tammie loved her dog, Bella. She was a stranger to you only once. She made freinds wherever she would go. She was always willing to help others. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. At Tammie's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 10 a.m. tomorrow, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020