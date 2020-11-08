Tana Marie Fowler, 60, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Franklin Fowler and Nola Jane (Johnson) Fowler. Tana was born on Oct. 1, 1960 in Salida, Colo., and lived in Colorado all of her life. She worked all her career with the Colorado Department of Corrections and retired in 2016. She was a member of Majestic Baptist Church and found spiritual peace with her many church friends. Tana loved to travel and had visited countries around the world. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and family. Cremation through Holt Funeral Home in Canon City. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista, Colo. At her request and due to COVID, there will be no funeral service.



