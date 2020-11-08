1/1
Tana Marie Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tana Marie Fowler, 60, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Franklin Fowler and Nola Jane (Johnson) Fowler. Tana was born on Oct. 1, 1960 in Salida, Colo., and lived in Colorado all of her life. She worked all her career with the Colorado Department of Corrections and retired in 2016. She was a member of Majestic Baptist Church and found spiritual peace with her many church friends. Tana loved to travel and had visited countries around the world. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and family. Cremation through Holt Funeral Home in Canon City. She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista, Colo. At her request and due to COVID, there will be no funeral service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved