On your Birthday
Brother/ Uncle...

Today is full of memories
of a brother/ uncle laid to rest

We're missing you a little
more each time we hear your name

We've cried so many tears,
yet our hearts are broken just the same


We miss our times
together, the things we use to share

But nothing fills the
emptiness, knowing you
aren't there

You're thought of every
single day, no matter what
time of year


But somehow more than
ever, now that your special
day is here.

Happy 25TH Birthday
Bubbs, Tan Man, Uncle

Love you always,
Britt, Dirt, Will, Carter
& Maxton

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 26, 2019
