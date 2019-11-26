|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Taner Hammond
On your Birthday
Brother/ Uncle...
Today is full of memories
of a brother/ uncle laid to rest
We're missing you a little
more each time we hear your name
We've cried so many tears,
yet our hearts are broken just the same
We miss our times
together, the things we use to share
But nothing fills the
emptiness, knowing you
aren't there
You're thought of every
single day, no matter what
time of year
But somehow more than
ever, now that your special
day is here.
Happy 25TH Birthday
Bubbs, Tan Man, Uncle
Love you always,
Britt, Dirt, Will, Carter
& Maxton
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 26, 2019