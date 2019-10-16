|
Tanya Rae Jones passed
- away on Oct. 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Webster City, Iowa, though she spent most of her life in Colorado, the last 43 years in Pueblo. She was a property manager, co-owner of Hutchison Pest Control and for a couple years when all passenger planes used propellers, a United Airlines flight attendant. Tanya was married to Chuck Jones for almost 40 years, until his death in 2003. She is survived by sons, Todd of New Albany, Ohio and Troy of Omaha, Neb., along with Troy's wife, Jenna; and five grandchildren, Emma and Cooper, Caroline, Jack and Max. Tanya was rarely without a smile or a witty reply. She gave countless hours to the Rosemont Museum and the Assistance League but dedicated her most important time to her family. She flew with Yankees and Packers legends, survived near the epicenter of the Sylmar Earthquake and was the life of the parent party during swim-meet trips in places like City of Industry, Lamar and Monte Vista. It was never a surprise to find her at someone's wedding from coast-to-coast or abroad in Moncao, Mexico City or Mossel Bay. She was happiness personified and is dearly missed by even the most casual of acquaint-ances. A gathering to remember her will be held next spring, because only a bright sunny day is worthy of memorial-izing Tanya.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 16, 2019