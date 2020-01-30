Home

POWERED BY

Tayler Hefty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tayler Hefty In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Tayler Valentine Hefty
1/30/1998 2/4/2011
Happy 22nd Birthday!!








As we stop to flip through the pages of our memories of you, we feel an
overwhelming joy!!
A rush of your love
comforts us in a thousand ways!!
We could not of asked for a more precious gift than you son!!
Although you have left our side we will rejoice in your everlasting memories and the love you gave us!!
We will look to the
heavens and smile at you!!
So Just Smile Back!!
We love and miss you so much!!
Love,
Dad, Bre, Kelley, Preston, Jake & Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tayler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -