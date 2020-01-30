|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Tayler Valentine Hefty
1/30/1998 2/4/2011
Happy 22nd Birthday!!
As we stop to flip through the pages of our memories of you, we feel an
overwhelming joy!!
A rush of your love
comforts us in a thousand ways!!
We could not of asked for a more precious gift than you son!!
Although you have left our side we will rejoice in your everlasting memories and the love you gave us!!
We will look to the
heavens and smile at you!!
So Just Smile Back!!
We love and miss you so much!!
Love,
Dad, Bre, Kelley, Preston, Jake & Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 30, 2020