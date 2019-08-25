|
21, of Pueblo. A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Tedde Natale Simone Aguilera left this world unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2019. Born in Pueblo on May 30, 1998, to T.J and Tami (Engel) Agui-lera. Tedde attended Sunset Park Elementary, Corwin Magnet, South High School and Metropolitan State University of Denver. Tedde loved music, art, fashion and traveling. She was funny, fearless and vivacious, but she was also quiet and introspective. Tedde was a life force, living every day to the fullest. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her infectious laugh, crazy sense of humor and caring personality. She was a firecracker! Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed. When you think of Tedde, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived spectacularly. Tedde leaves behind her parents; sis-ter, Milan; brother, Greyston; grandparents, Ted and Nancy Agui-lera, Jean Engel (Steve Montez) and Eldon Engel (Jan Smith); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tedde Bear, we love you more than bunnies! Funeral service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Praise Assembly of God, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo, CO 81001. Reception to follow. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
