Teodoro B. "Ted" Duran
, 77, passed away Nov. 24, 2020. He was born June 16, 1943, in Del Norte, Colo., to Ricardo and Felonise (Medina) Duran. Both preceded him in death along with stepmother, Rafelita Duran; partner, Ron Wilcox; siblings, Clorinda Torres, Phil Duran, Gloria and Joe Torres; and nieces, Helen Valdez and Eileen Torres. Tio Tito was a very tidy and meticulous man. He enjoyed doing tile work and helping anyone in need. He was a collector of Indian and Southwest artifacts. He is survived by his siblings, Maria Vigil, Erma (Al) Brewster, Ciria (Manuel) Madrid, Henry Duran, and Jeanette Duran; in-laws, Raymundo Torres and Miame Duran; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Private family service. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.