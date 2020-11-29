1/1
Teodoro Duran
06/16/1943 - 11/24/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teodoro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teodoro B. "Ted" Duran, 77, passed away Nov. 24, 2020. He was born June 16, 1943, in Del Norte, Colo., to Ricardo and Felonise (Medina) Duran. Both preceded him in death along with stepmother, Rafelita Duran; partner, Ron Wilcox; siblings, Clorinda Torres, Phil Duran, Gloria and Joe Torres; and nieces, Helen Valdez and Eileen Torres. Tio Tito was a very tidy and meticulous man. He enjoyed doing tile work and helping anyone in need. He was a collector of Indian and Southwest artifacts. He is survived by his siblings, Maria Vigil, Erma (Al) Brewster, Ciria (Manuel) Madrid, Henry Duran, and Jeanette Duran; in-laws, Raymundo Torres and Miame Duran; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Private family service. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved