Teresa Diann Faris was born Aug. 14, 1947, and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2020, following a terrible illness. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Frank and Theresa Fink; brothers, Ron and Harold Fink; and youngest son, Bert Faris. She is survived by the love of her life of 52 years, Joseph Raymond Faris. She and Ray were married Aug. 1, 1968. She is survived by her sister, Arlene (Roy) Zinanti of Arvada; her children, Sabra (Doug) Vigil, Raymond Joe Faris (Sherri Anselmo), Tara (Chris) Dotter, Julie Faris (Chris Chavez); and daughter-in-law, Summer Faris. Her nine grandchildren were the light of her life. Cassidy Dotter, Amanda Dotter, Shelby Faris, Tanna Dotter, Chance Faris, Courtney Dotter, Kylee Faris, Felix Bautista Jr., and Wyatt Faris will miss her tremendously. She has many nieces, nephews, and cousins that can attest to the strong will she always had and the willingness to help anyone in need. She loved to watch sports and game shows with Ray. She made many wonderful latch hook rugs over the years to share with family. She also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds buzz around the feeders outside. One of her favorite things to do was to walk the ranch and look for arrowheads if the snakes were not out. Her contagious laugh brought a smile or a giggle to others. Some of the favorite meals that we will all miss will be Lebanese stew, vegetable soup, swiss steak, chicken, and rice soup, and last but not least, Kibbee. She was born and raised in Walsenburg and attended St. Mary School her entire school career. She enjoyed cheerleading as an extracurricular activity. Throughout her adult life, she worked for Caywood Abstract, the Malboro Inn, Faris Land & Cattle, and was as well, a homemaker. Services for Diann will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Huerfano Community Bible Church. Her family is asking for masks to be worn before, during, and after the service. Arrangements in care of Boies-Ortega Funeral Home.



