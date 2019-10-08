|
|
Teresa A. Gillies, 58,
- passed away
- unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2019. Survived by father, Robert Timmons; mother, Sherry Trenkle; sons, Richard and Michael (Tracy) Mathis; grandchildren, Graydon and Olivia Mathis; sisters, Andy and Jody; and brothers, Rob, David and Dean. Preceded in death by step-father, Larry Trenkle; and brother, Christopher Trenkle. Teresa was born on Jan. 13, 1961, in Englewood, Colo., and spent most of her life as a CNA. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and would always put others before herself. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. At her request, private family service. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 8, 2019