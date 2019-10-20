Home

Thelma Wiley

Thelma Wiley Obituary
Thelma E. Wiley, 89,
passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Hulda Ostwald. Survived by children, Linda (Ross) Swanson, Roger (Cindi) Wiley and Randy (Marisa) Wiley; siblings, Dr. Don (Jo) Ostwald and Norma McMillen; grandchildren, Trenton (Rachel) Swanson, Kyle (Mallory) Swanson, and Dylan (Nikki) Wiley; great-grandchildren, Krysta, Kellan, Wiley, Kooper, Macyn, Knox Swanson and Amelia Wiley. Thelma was a secretary at Morgan Community College, in the registrar's office at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden and in the Pueblo County assessor's office. Her favorite hobbies were reading, doing puzzles, playing the piano and walking her dog. Thelma's clubs included the Red Hat Society, birthday club, volunteering at the children's museum and Care & Share for Ascension Church. She also played bridge weekly. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Ascension Episcopal Church, Pueblo, Colo. Final resting place will be at Memory Gardens columbarium in Fort Morgan, Colo. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019
