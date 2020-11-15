Theodore David "Teddy" Guerrero,
died after a brief illness, Nov. 11, 2020, at Park-view Medical Center. He was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Pueblo, Colo., the son of Joseph D. and Juanita (Lazo) Guerrero. Teddy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gilbert and Robert Guerrero; father-in-law, Russell DeLeon; brother-in-law, Ernest Samora; sisters-in-law, Karen and Victoria Guerrero; and numerous other family members. Teddy graduated from Central High School in 1966, and began his career at Colorado Fuel and Iron, where he work- ed for 42 years. He was drafted in 1970 to the U.S. Army, and served for 2 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia "Pat" Samora. They had two beautiful children, Kimberly (Tom) Denslow and Jason (Felicia) Guerrero; two beautiful grandchildren, Samuel and Sarah Denslow. Teddy is survived by his sisters, Gloria Rodriguez, Mary Louise (Steve) Guerrero-Cordova; brothers, Tommy, Joey and Anthony Guerrero. He was also a beloved uncle with numerous nieces, nephews and a cherished friend to many to include special friends, Phil and Arlene Montoya, and Nash and Sylvia Gonzales. A private, Catholic Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish. Everyone is wel- come at the graveside service at approximately 12:30 p.m., Nov. 19, 2020, Roselawn Cemetery, Social distancing and masks required. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com