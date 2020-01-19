|
|
Theodore Joseph Comi,
- 89, born Sept. 15, 1930, in Pueblo to Joseph and Louise (Calentino) Comi. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen Comi; and his beloved wife, Wanda "Dinky" (Fisher) Comi. Ted is survived by his three children, Michelle (David) Stone, Donald (Susan) Comi and Rebecca (Patrick) Steenburg; eight grandchildren and three great-grand-children. Ted served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. A graduate of University of Colorado Boulder, Ted began his work career as a printing press salesman, then worked in Pueblo as a contractor where he built the bell tower and education wing of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. In January 1977, Ted and Wanda became the directors for Trinity Ranch Church Camp in Wetmore. After leaving TR, they worked as managers for the Motel 6 chain. In their retirement years they toured the craft show circuit with their beautiful woodwork under the artistic name of WanTed Creations. In 2013, after Dinky's death, Ted moved to Spokane, Wash.. Ted passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Hospice House of Spokane, surrounded by his children. A celebration of life will take place later this year. Memorial donations for youth camp scholarships may be directed toward the Shared Cost Fund at the Episcopal Church in Colorado.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020