Theresa Ellen Marquez was born on Nov. 7, 1955, in Rocky Ford, Colo., and passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 64. She is survived by her husband, John W. Marquez; son John J. Marquez; grand-daughters, Ramona and Grace; and her siblings, Mary Lou, Art, John David, Sammy, Danny and Lori. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Salvador Armendariz; and her brother, Robert. Theresa will be interred at the family plot in Arvada Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lupus Colorado, dedicated in Theresa's memory.



