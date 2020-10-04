1/1
Theresa Ellen Marquez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Ellen Marquez was born on Nov. 7, 1955, in Rocky Ford, Colo., and passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 64. She is survived by her husband, John W. Marquez; son John J. Marquez; grand-daughters, Ramona and Grace; and her siblings, Mary Lou, Art, John David, Sammy, Danny and Lori. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Salvador Armendariz; and her brother, Robert. Theresa will be interred at the family plot in Arvada Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lupus Colorado, dedicated in Theresa's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved