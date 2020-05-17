|
- passed away on May 11, 2020. Theresa, born on Aug. 19, 1966, in Colorado Springs; grew up in Simla and Alamosa. Theresa is survived by her husband, Daryn Jim-ison; stepdaughter, Laura Jimison; brother, Curtis Kocerha (Shelley and children); aunts, Edith Marchbanks and Lois Ann Bradshaw; niece, Felicia Kocerha (and children); nephews, Yancy Mann and Quinton Mann; step-children, Annette Marquez, Bonnie Atencio, Melissa Lopez, Hope Atencio, Gilbert Atencio, and Andrew Atencio. Theresa was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Atencio; parents, Ernest Kocerha Sr. and Judith Kocerha; paternal grandparents, John and Maymie Kocerha; maternal grandparents, Stanley Sr. and Margaret Marchbanks; brother, Ernest Kocerha Jr.; numerous aunts and uncles. Theresa attended Alamosa High School where she graduated in 1984. She then went on to attend San Luis Valley Educational Center for her LPN. When she gra-duated from there, she took a job at Salida Hospital as a nurse. Theresa then returned to Alamosa where she found her love of being an ER nurse. She would work other floors and found a love for the labor and delivery floor, but she still considered herself addicted to the adrenaline of the ER. Theresa was also an EMT, EMT Intermediate and had gone to school to be a paramedic. She was the SLV-RETAC coordinator and then the Southern Colo-rado RETAC coordinator. Theresa was always known for her upbeat spirit and positive attitude. Memorial service, 10 a.m., May 23, 2020, The Vineyard of Pueblo, 10 University Circle, Pueblo, 81005. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held outdoors. They will also be live streamed on Facebook through the Vineyard of Pueblo Facebook page.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020