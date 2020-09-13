1/1
Theresa Lujan
03/17/1939 - 09/06/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Jean Lujan, 81, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. She was born March 17, 1939, in Trinidad, Colo., to Joe D. and Lucy G. Montoya who preceded her in death; along with her beloved husband, Lorenzo A. "Pete" Lujan. Theresa was a devoted Catholic and loved her Lord. She prayed her rosary, and watched Mass on TV when she was un-able to attend. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Cripple Creek was one of her favorite trips. Theresa lived for her family. She loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Joyce Trujillo, Pete (Kelly) Lujan and Darryl Lujan; grandchildren, Jerrid, Jeffrey, Angelica, Joshua, Tanner, Chand-ler, Evan and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Isabel, Xavier, Addison, Aaliyah, and Owen; sisters, Lucy (Howard) Hedberg and Linda (Bill) Babby; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Parish. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved