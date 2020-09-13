Theresa Jean Lujan,
81, passed away Sept. 6, 2020. She was born March 17, 1939, in Trinidad, Colo., to Joe D. and Lucy G. Montoya who preceded her in death; along with her beloved husband, Lorenzo A. "Pete" Lujan. Theresa was a devoted Catholic and loved her Lord. She prayed her rosary, and watched Mass on TV when she was un-able to attend. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. Cripple Creek was one of her favorite trips. Theresa lived for her family. She loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Joyce Trujillo, Pete (Kelly) Lujan and Darryl Lujan; grandchildren, Jerrid, Jeffrey, Angelica, Joshua, Tanner, Chand-ler, Evan and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Isabel, Xavier, Addison, Aaliyah, and Owen; sisters, Lucy (Howard) Hedberg and Linda (Bill) Babby; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Holy Family Parish. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.