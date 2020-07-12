Theresa Shockey

Theresa Marie Shockey, 76, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. Beloved mother, grandmother, great- grand-mother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shockey; parents, Theodore and Eulogia Sanchez; brother, Henry Sanchez; mother-in-law, Ruth Shockey; and son-in law, Gary Gallegos. She is survived by her children, Valerie Gallegos, Bob (Janell) Shockey and Barbara Shockey; grand-children, Brenda (Jared) Conley, Chantel Shock-ey-Espinoza (Jahn Jones), Amanda Shockey, Danielle Shockey (James Holland), Robert "R.J" Shockey (Meli Melloni) and Gary Gallegos; great-grandchildren, Christian and Aubri Es-pinoza, Sebastian and Jay-den Jones, Faith, Grace and Hope Conley and Jayden Holland; siblings, Dolores (Ralph) Baca, Victor (Olivia) Sanchez, Eva Blea and Harold (Jane) Sanchez; in-laws, Tomas (Nisha) Shockey and Irene (Larry) Diaz; numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends. Theresa enjoyed going to Cripple Creek with her sister, Eva. She was very involved in her grandchildren's and great- grandchildren's hobbies. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Private family Mass of Resurrection with Livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



