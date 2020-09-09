Thomas Durham Cornelius,
U.S. Army veteran, Vietnam War, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2020, at his home in Pueblo West. He was born on Dec. 8, 1944, in Atlanta, Ga., and was the only child of William and Flora Cornelius. Tom graduated from Columbia University in New York City, and enlisted in the U.S. Army as a military policeman during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Tom met and married the love of his life, Linda Wright, and settled in Atlanta, Ga. Thomas had a long career as a federal probation officer and was very involved in The Church of Our Saviour Episcopal in Atlanta. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his son, Ryan William Cornelius in 1993; and his beloved wife, Linda Cornelius, in 2003. Surviving are two children, daughter, Jamie J. Keener of Denver; and son, James O. Jones III of Evergreen. "Paw Paw," as he was lovingly called, is also survived by three grandchildren, Devin J. Keener and Courtney A. Keener of Denver; and Sydney Jones of Evergreen. Mem-orial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at St. Peter the Apostle Episcopal Church, 3939 W. Pueblo Blvd. 81005. Thomas will be interred at the Church of Our Saviour in Atlanta along-side his wife, Linda; and son, Ryan. In lieu of flowers, please give to the ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter http://webco.alsa.org/
.