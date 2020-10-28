1/1
Thomas Dace
Thomas Edward Dace, 58, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. Tommy was an amazing man who worked hard at everything he did. He had an awesome sense of humor. Our parents may have been divorced but we know they never stopped loving each other. He leaves behind amazing kids, Kirston Fay Dace and Daniel Ray Dace; and an awesome grandson, Daniel Ray Dace Jr. Life will never be as interesting as it was with Tommy in it. We will always love and miss you. A private family celebration will be held.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 28, 2020.
